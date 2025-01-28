NBA rumor claims Golden State Warriors ‘back in the mix’ on blockbuster trade for 1 huge reason

A surprising new report suggests the Golden State Warriors could now make the blockbuster trade they have been trying to finalize for months.

Before the 2024-25 season, the Warriors were linked to a boatload of trade rumors. Several of them were All-Star talent like Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. However, in the end, the front office made a slew of smaller moves to improve the pieces around team legends Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Despite a fantastic start to the season, it seems like the team’s off-season strategy has turned into a massive failure. Heading into their game on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz they have lost seven of their last 11. Are a game under .500, and if the season ended today they would miss the postseason. It is why the organization has been linked to various trades in recent weeks.

However, the rumors have connected the club to smaller moves. However, on Tuesday The Ringer NBA insider Kevin O’Connor reported that the team is now “back in the mix” for a disgruntled superstar on the trade market.

Jimmy Butler stats (2024-25): 17.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 36% 3PT

Golden State Warriors among the favorites to now trade for Jimmy Butler?

“The Warriors are one of several teams back in the mix for Jimmy Butler now that the Heat have lowered their asking price,” O’Connor wrote.

The Jimmy Butler saga in Miami has been one of the biggest stories this season. Reports in the summer claimed he was looking for a new long-term extension. One the Heat had no interest in giving him. While trade chatter died down by the start of the season, things in South Beach have steadily gone downhill.

Jimmy Butler contract: Two years, $101 million (Player option in 2025-26)

Butler was suspended for seven games earlier this month due to his public comments implying he wanted a trade out of Miami. Things escalated this week when he reportedly walked out of practice on Monday. Leading to a new indefinite suspension from the team.

For weeks the belief was that most teams, like the Golden State Warriors, would be unable to meet the Heat’s asking price in a Jimmy Butler trade. However, with things getting even worse between the future Hall-of-Famer and the franchise it makes sense that their asking price has gone down. Which is huge for the Warriors’ chances of making a trade.

