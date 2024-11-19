Front Row Motorsports, Todd Gilliland make change for NASCAR 2025 season

Todd Gilliland, who is now the longest tenured Front Row Motorsports driver following the departure of Michael McDowell, will take over the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in 2025 with Love’s Travel Stop sponsorship.

Gilliland previously drove under the Love’s/SpeedCo banner in the Truck Series for Front Row in 2020 and 2021. Gilliand’s father, David Gilliland, drove the No. 34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports in 2011 NASCAR Cup Series season, a season in which the elder Gilliland finished third in the Daytona 500.

“It is really humbling to race the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang beginning next season,” said Gilliland. “It’s just another cool moment in my career to race for a company that represented my father at FRM. The 34 Ford is what started FRM in the Cup Series and there is a lot of history with Love’s, FRM, and my family. I still remember watching my dad race the Love’s Ford.”

Additional sponsors and Gilliland crew chief for 2025 will be revealed at a later time.