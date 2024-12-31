Front Row Motorsports acquires NASCAR charter from Stewart-Haas

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With a federal judge issuing the decision to make it possible, Front Row Motorsports announced on Tuesday afternoon that it has officially acquired a charter from what was Stewart-Haas Racing.

This is the charter that has been attached to the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 for the majority of its existence.

Front Row Motorsports agreed to purchase the charter in April but the official acquisition has been held up in court all winter.

With Front Row and 23XI Racing suing NASCAR on alleged antitrust grounds, the Sanctioning Body challenged the legality of the transaction on the basis of the the two teams refusal to sign an extension of the charter system that governs the sport.

Judge Kenneth D. Bell ordered NASCAR to both approve the charters both teams purchased from Stewart-Haas while also making the sanctioning body recognize both as participants in the system during the legal proceedings.