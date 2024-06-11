FOX Sports sees significant year over year NASCAR TV ratings increase

Viewership was up for NASCAR on FOX this season, remarkable given that its biggest race of the season, the Daytona 500, was postponed to President’s Day Monday in February.

It’s the first time FOX NASCAR television ratings increased despite the biggest race of the season suffering a weather-related postponement, a testament to the increases throughout the rest of the spring and early summer.

The FOX portion of the schedule concluded over the weekend at Sonoma, with NBC Sports taking over for the remainder of the season.

🚨Weather couldn’t rain on the @NASCARonFOX parade this year!



For the first time since 2001, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season on FOX & FS1 was up year-over-year, despite a rain-postponed Daytona 500 📈 pic.twitter.com/f8zjgCiYAS — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) June 11, 2024

Except for the Daytona 500, the nine Cup Series races that aired on big FOX averaged 3.773 million viewers, up four percent from the previous season. The six Cup Series races that aired on FS1 averaged 2.389 million viewers, a 13 percent increase from 2023.