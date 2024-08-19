Former NFL first-round pick arrested for vile act on airplane

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

When an NFL player retires, they usually only make it back into headlines for all the wrong reasons. While there are some instances where this isn’t true, more often than not, it’s because they got in trouble or did something unusual.

That’s exactly what happened in this case, where a former Detroit Lions first-round pick allegedly committed a vile act that is almost too ridiculous to be true.

Retired NFL lineman Gosder Cherilus did… what?

Former NFL offensive tackle Gosder Cherilus was the 17th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 116 games out of the 132 appearances he made during his nine-year NFL career, spanning the Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He earned nearly $41 million in his NFL career, which ended after the 2016 season. Now, he might need to use some of those earnings after getting in trouble over the weekend.

According to Mike Toole of WBZ News, Cherilus has been accused of urinating on a passenger during a Delta Air Lines flight. Cherilus, now 40 years old, is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police were called to the Logan Airport in Boston at roughly 2 AM ET on Sunday after Delta flight 154 arrived from Dublin, Ireland. A police statement revealed that the flight was “diverted because an unruly passenger urinated on another passenger.”

The passenger who allegedly committed this act was Cherilus.

“Troopers verbally commanded Cherilus to leave the plane, but he became irate and uncooperative. Eventually, Troopers escorted Cherilus to the jet bridge and placed him under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing a Flight Crew.” Police statement on Gosder Cherilus plane incident

Cherilus has to be an intimidating presence, considering his NFL measurements were 6 feet 7 inches and 315 pounds. Yet, police were able to escort him without further incident. Now, he’ll have his day in court.

