Florida State coaching jobs generating NFL interest despite 1-9 record

Jordan Travis emerged as a true Heisman finalist last year, leading the Florida State Seminoles to a 13-0 record before suffering a season-ending leg injury. Travis has since graduated to the pros, joining the New York Jets as the 171st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, coach Mike Norvell’s team hasn’t been the same without their star quarterback. Quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei, Brock Glenn, and Luke Kromenhoek have combined to lead the Seminoles to a 1-9 record, making them one of the worst college football teams in the nation.

NFL coaches reportedly interested in Florida State coordinator vacancies

Naturally, with Florida State experiencing an immense amount of struggles, coach Mike Norvell decided to make changes. After Saturday’s embarrassing 52-3 loss to Notre Dame, Florida State fired offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

The decisions came just two days ago, yet according to Coach Norvell, the vacancies have already drawn plenty of interest, including from current NFL coaches.

“Norvell said he’s had “tremendous interest” in open roles from coaches, including some in the NFL.” 247sports’ Brendan Sonnone on Florida State’s coordinator vacancies, per Mike Norvell

Even though the Seminoles rank dead last in scoring, averaging 13.3 points per game, and rank 101st in points allowed, averaging 29.8 PPG, Florida State is coming off back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins. Even though Coach Norvell hasn’t had success this season, it doesn’t mean that the Seminoles can’t recruit elite talent, and that may even include coaches too.

