F1 star Daniel Ricciardo still interested in NASCAR start someday

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Formula 1 veteran Daniel Riccardo loves NASCAR.

He’s never shied away from his childhood passion and still wants to run some races once his Formula 1 career comes to a close. His No. 3 is a reflection of his Dale Earnhardt fandom.

He reiterated that desire in an interview with Tourism Western Australia this week.

“There’s things I would like to try and experience, I don’t know, let’s say on a competitive level,” Ricciardo said in the interview. “It’s, you know, I grew up a fan of NASCAR, I’d love to drive a NASCAR. I’d love to drive around Daytona for example.”

Ricciardo is currently 35 years old and is focused on securing a ride for next season, currently at Visa Cash App Racing Bulls where he may get displaced by Liam Lawson.

But whenever F1 retirement comes, he does want to knock NASCAR off the bucket list.

“Would I like to compete? Yes and no,” said Ricciardo. “But I also know that it’s not what I grew up doing, and I would probably get smoked so like, I don’t know if I need that, but I would love to experience it.”

Ricciardo would join Juan Pablo Montoya, Jenson Button, Kamui Kobayashi, Kimi Raikkonen, and Jacques Villeneuve as recent F1 standouts to have raced at the highest level of Stock Car competition.