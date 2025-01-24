Explaining the deleted 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick ‘Unbannable’ campaign

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It’s not hard to determine why but 23XI Racing posted a 2025 NASCAR Cup Series paint scheme reveal for Tyler Reddick but quickly deleted it.

A day later, the paint scheme reveal reappeared but with some changes to its social media rollout.

First, the initial rollout:

The social media posting had red police tape with the ‘UNBANNABLE’ branding.

More than likely, with NASCAR embroiled in a legal dispute with 23XI Racing which recently included an unsuccessful attempt by the Sanctioning Body to prevent the team from acquiring a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing, it probably hit the close to home … context aside.

So now, this is the social media campaign for the Air Jordan 1 ‘Banned.’

The actual context is that the Air Jordan 1, which was Jordan’s first sneaker under an endorsement deal with in 1984 ran afoul of the National Basketball Association’s uniform policy — which required shoes to be at least 51 per cent white or white and in accordance with the rest of the team’s uniform.

The league began fining Jordan $5,000 each time he wore the red and black shoe in a game.

Nike relished the publicity and paid each fine every time Jordan was invoiced for the infraction.

The slogan from Nike became iconic:

“On October 15, Nike created a revolutionary new basketball shoe. On October 18, the NBA threw them out of the game. Fortunately, the NBA can’t keep you from wearing them. Air Jordans. From Nike.”

Nike sold $70 million worth of Air Jordans by May 1985.

The sneakers became ‘unbannable,’ thus the original social media reference for the Reddick paint scheme. The shoes are being sold today under the current description.

“In 1985, the Air Jordan I left a permanent impression on the league. Over three decades later, the icon now returns alongside the modern Anti-Gravity Machines known as the Air Jordan XXXI. Upon its return, the icon stays true to its roots, constructed with premium leather in timeless black and red tones.”