Erik Jones signs NASCAR extension with Legacy Motor Club

Erik Jones has signed a multi-year extension to remain in the No. 43 for Legacy Motor Club in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Erik Jones has been the consistent cornerstone of Legacy’s driver lineup since Maury chose to enter NASCAR’s highly competitive Cup Division,” said Cal Wells III, the CEO of the organization. “He’s a proven champion that, surrounded with the right team powered by Toyota, can and will compete for race wins against the very best on any given Sunday. Having personally known Erik for close to 14 years, I feel blessed he’s chosen to remain with the CLUB and I’m looking forward to winning races with him at the helm of the iconic No. 43.”

The 28-year-old has raced at the highest level since 2017 and this is his fourth season at Legacy, dating back to its existence as Petty GMS Racing following a stint at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Jones has amassed three wins, 37 top-5s and 89 top-10s.

“Erik is one of the most talented drivers in NASCAR, I’ve had the chance to race against him and have had a chance to watch him drive for other teams and the Club,” said co-owner Jimmie Johnson. “I admire his talent and am glad we will have him race for us for the upcoming years. Erik will be a key to helping us turn our program around and we look forward to giving him the tools he needs to go out on Sundays and race for wins and eventually a championship someday.”

Jones had conversations with other teams on the past several months but his best option appeared to be banking on the recent changes to the competition department at Legacy and it’s efforts to maximize a Tier 1 technical deal with Toyota Racing Development.

“I’m looking forward to what we can build at Legacy Motor Club. I’ve been with the No. 43 car for a handful of years and feel like I’m coming into some of the best years of my career. I am hoping to grow alongside Legacy M.C. in the seasons to come,” Jones said.