Door, Bumper, Clear NASCAR podcast returns in 2025 with new lineup

The popular NASCAR podcast, Door Bumper Clear, isn’t going away but it has been tremendously overhauled by Dirty Mo Media in advance of the 2025 season.

Veteran spotters Brett Griffin and TJ Majors are off the lineup alongside presented Casey Boat. Freddie Kraft returns but will be joined by veteran racer, crew chief and team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. and new presenter Karsyn Elledge.

The longstanding lineup, a polarizing group that was frequently in trouble with NASCAR leadership and occasionally dissatisfied fans, still produced one of the most consumed media programs in the sport — offering unfiltered commentary and news on the happenings within NASCAR.

Not a lot has been said about why the previous lineup disbanded and there was some speculation that the show could be ditched altogether. Kraft confirmed that sentiment in unveiling the new lineup with a social media statement.

“Not everyone loves change, and that’s okay,” Kraft wrote. “I had the choice to rebuild it or let it die. I loved the show and our listeners too much to just let it die. We’re going to have a lot of fun this year. I hope you join Tommy, Karysn and I. After all, it’s fun to have fun.”