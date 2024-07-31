Domestic violence charges dismissed against NASCAR vet Gray Gaulding

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime NASCAR driver Gray Gauling issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that his misdemeanor charge for domestic violence had been dismissed.

The 26 year old was arrested in April and had his charge dismissed by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office during a July 25 appearance in court.

“Gray Gaulding’s misdemeanor charge was dismissed by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office on July 25, 2024. Although we expected this case to be dismissed once all the facts came to light, it is a relief for Gray after months of uncertainty,” Gaulding said in a statement. “We appreciate the public withholding judgement until we could resolve this issue. This was a just outcome to an unjust situation.”

Gaulding was booked into Mecklenberg County Jail on April 2 on a ‘Misdemeanor Crime of Domestic Violence.’ He was ordered not to contact the victim in this incident and was released into the custody of his father.

He was suspended by NASCAR.

The case was dropped by the prosecutor and there was no plea agreement. The case and matter is considered closed. NASCAR is currently on a summer break for the olympics and a future penalty report could show his reinstatement should he apply for it.

Gaulding has yet to make a start this season but raced 11 times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023 with a pair of top-10s. He also made a Cup Series start at Gateway for Rick Ware Racing where he finished 29th.

The Colonial Heights, Virginian has 158 combined NASCAR national touring series starts but had no announced plans for the 2024 season at the time of his arrest.