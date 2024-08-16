Dirt Late Model legend Scott Bloomquist killed in plane crash

Scott Bloomquist, one of the most successful Dirt Late Model racers ever, was killed in a plane crash near his home in Mooresburg, Tennessee on Friday morning.

First reported by The Rogersville Review, reports indicate that Bloomquist, 60, was “involved in a small aircraft crash.”

The incident involved his vintage plane and his farm.

Bloomquist is a member of the inaugural 2003 class of the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in Florence, Kentucky.

Known as ‘Bloomer,’ ‘Voodoo Child’ and ‘Black Sunshine, Bloomquist is one of the most decorated Dirt Late Model aces ever with a career that spanned from the 80s to his passing. He won four Hav-A-Tampa championships, four Lucas Oil Late Model championships and a World of Outlaws championship.

Bloomquist won the Late Model Dream at Eldora eight times and the World 100 four times. He won 43 Dirt Late Model races that paid $30,000 or more to win. He has 94 Lucas wins and 33 World of Outlaws wins.

Bloomquist endured a variety of injuries in recent years including a leg injury suffered in a motorcycle crash, prostate cancer, a foot injury suffered prior to the 2023 Dirt Track World Championship at Eldora and shoulder surgery before the 2024 season. He was hospitalized following a “bizarre experience” with a horsefly bite over the past year as well.

But he had begun racing with greater regularity in recent months working towards returning to Victory Lane at the national touring levels.