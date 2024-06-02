Denver Nuggets could turn to All-Star to help solve bench woes

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the Denver Nuggets reached the Western Conference Semifinals, Mike Malone and Nikola Jokic had their eyes on a much bigger prize: another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Jokic was incredible, as usual, winning his third NBA MVP award. The Nuggets got solid contributions from others throughout the season, whether it was Jamal Murray’s clutch play or Aaron Gordon stepping up in the playoffs. Yet, the one factor Coach Malone’s team suddenly missed was consistent contributions off the bench.

Naturally, after ending their season with a bitter taste in their mouths, Nuggets GM Calvin Booth hopes to reinforce Denver’s depth this summer, and he could turn to a former All-Star to help get the job done.

Denver Nuggets are fond of free agent Gordon Hayward

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

A one-time All-Star, Gordon Hayward was once viewed as one of the better 3-and-D players in basketball. While he’s suffered several injuries, his career stats back up his abilities as a career 37% 3-point shooter who averages a steal per game.

Yet, his contracts also often were viewed as an albatross, either due to a lack of availability or his declining skill set. Once a 21 PPG scorer, Hayward averaged just 9.8 PPG last season. Yet, the year prior, he averaged 14.7 PPG for the Charlotte Hornets.

While Hayward is viewed as more of a bench player these days, his contract is no longer an issue. The 34-year-old is set for free agency, and being that he’s never won an NBA Championship, expectations are that the 6-foot-7 smooth-shooting wing will prioritize landing with a contender.

That’s good for teams like the Denver Nuggets, who are reportedly big fans of the former Butler star, according to team insider Harrison Wind.

“I know there are people within the Nuggets who are fans of Hayward.” Denver Nuggets insider Harrison Wind on Gordon Hayward interest

Hayward would seemingly fit in well with Denver, providing much-needed scoring and veteran experience off Coach Malone’s bench. At the right price, Hayward can help stabilize Denver’s bench next season, and signing him shouldn’t break the bank.

Related: 6 ideal Bronny James landing spots in 2024 NBA Draft