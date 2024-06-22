Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz reportedly targeting one of the biggest free agent busts of the decade

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Are the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz planning on targeting a player that turned into one of the biggest free-agent busts of the decade?

The Mavericks and Jazz enter the offseason in very different positions. Dallas is licking their wounds after coming up short to the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals. The Utah Jazz are still deep in a rebuild but have an owner who is growing impatient about the process.

Also Read: 10 moves to help Dallas Mavericks win next year’s NBA Finals

Either way, both teams need to tweak their rosters to take big steps forward in the 2024-25 seasons. The Jazz have just over $38 million to use in NBA free agency (via Spotrac), which gives them a big advantage on the open market. However, Dallas does not have much flexibility to make meaningful changes this summer. Nevertheless, they reportedly have an interest in the same player in free agency.

Tobias Harris stats (2023-24): 17.2 PPG,6.5 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 35% 3PT

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, SNY NBA insider Ian Begley reported that “the Mavs and Jazz are among the teams with Harris on their offseason radar.” The 13-year veteran completed the final year of his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers this past season.

All indications are that the Sixers have no intention of bringing Harris back unless their offseason goes disastrously. He signed a massive five-year, $180 million contract before the 2019-20 season. Harris would end up becoming one of the Philly fan base’s most disliked players by being the highest-paid player in league history annually to never reach an All-Star game.

It certainly didn’t help that the 31-year-old was a complete non-factor in the team’s loss to the New York Knicks in Round 1 of this year’s playoffs. He has averaged 16 points, six rebounds, and two assists per game for his career.

Also Read: Utah Jazz already willing to consider trading recently drafted first-round pick