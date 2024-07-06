Dallas Mavericks showing interest in adding impact scorer via NBA free agency

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After getting hot at the perfect time, the Dallas Mavericks managed to reach the NBA Finals thanks to clutch efforts from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Now the challenge comes in not only simply returning to the Finals but hopefully this time emerging as champions.

But the Mavericks know they have a lot of work to do before they can even think about reaching the championship stage. The work starts now, in the offseason, where the front office has already been busy trying to improve an already good roster into a great one.

The biggest move the Mavericks have made thus far is adding Klay Thompson on a three-year, $50 million contract. He’s one of the best shooters of this generation, but the four-time NBA Champion can’t singlehandedly help put a ring on his teammates’ fingers.

Even though most of the top NBA free agents have already signed, Dallas is still busy searching for ways to improve the roster. They’ve recently been linked to two more notable players, both of which have spent time in a Mavericks uniform before. Plus, another who had one of the most unexpected 50-point scoring games in NBA history.

“The Dallas Mavericks have considered bringing one of two former guards back to the team, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Smith Jr, league sources told HoopsHype. Should Dinwiddie and Smith Jr. land elsewhere, Malachi Flynn is also on Dallas’ radar, HoopsHype has learned. Flynn scored a career-high 50 points last season with Detroit.” Mike Scotto via HoopsHype

All are bench scorers at this point in their careers, but that’s exactly what Dallas needs at this stage of free agency. They’re not looking for more starters, they need complementary players who can maintain the Mavericks’ pace while the stars are getting a breather.

Dinwiddie is 31, but Smith and Flynn are still just 26. Each of Dinwiddie, Smith, and Flynn are known for their scoring prowess, and none of them should break the bank in free agency. This makes them ideal targets for Dallas.

