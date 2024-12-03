Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets linked to massive blockbuster trade for future Hall-of-Famer and Texas native

New rumors around the NBA point to the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets being under-the-radar contenders for a future Hall-of-Famer that could be available before February’s trade deadline.

The Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season. After showing some progress late in the season in Ime Udoka’s first season as head coach, the team has taken a major leap forward this year. Heading into the week, they are shockingly just a half-game out for the best record in the Western Conference.

Related: Where do the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets land in our latest NBA power rankings?

The Mavericks are no slouches as well. The reigning Western Conference champions are off to a good start this season and have a top-10 record in the NBA at the start of December. However, their definitive loss to the Boston Celtics last spring showed they are a key piece or two away from getting the franchise its second NBA championship.

The same could be said for the Rockets. While they are very good, they feel very much like Oklahoma City did last season. A very talented but young team that still needs more talent and experience before they can be a serious contender for an NBA title.

Well, it seems that many around the league believe the pair of Texas teams could be competing for the same NBA great. If rumors become reality and he hits the trade block in February.

Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets linked to surprise Jimmy Butler trade

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

“Within league circles, there’s been quiet discourse about whether the Houston Rockets or Dallas Mavericks will eventually land [Jimmy] Butler, a Texas native, should he and Miami decide to part ways,” Hoops Hype NBA insider Michael Scotto reported on Monday.

However, Scotto did caution that both Texas teams are in positions where they may not feel a blockbuster deal for Butler is a fit for them if the status quo remains in February. Furthermore, he mentioned that “executives who’ve checked in on Butler got the impression that Miami wants to figure out their star’s future after the season.”

Jimmy Butler stats (2024): 18.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 33% 3PT

But opinions change quickly, and if the Heat ended up in a position where they felt moving Butler was in the best interest of their franchise long-term, fielding offers before the trade deadline would not be surprising.

Butler seems like a better fit for Houston. Where he can slot into the three spot and force Dillon Brooks to the bench. In Dallas, things could get problematic if Butler forces Klay Thompson to the bench. That was a reason why he left the Warriors for the Mavs this summer.

Related: Where does the Dallas Mavericks’ top players land in our list of the 50 best NBA players right now?