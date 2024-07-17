Dale Earnhardt Jr. strongly disagrees with NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace fine

Dale Earnhardt Jr. did not entirely accept the argument from NASCAR officials over why Bubba Wallace was fined $50,000 for door slamming Alex Bowman into the wall after the race on the Streets of Chicago.

He issued the following argument on Tuesday during an episode of his Dale Jr Download podcast on Dirty Mo Media.

“This got more attention than Chase [Elliott] and yes, Chase’s deal was not as egregious,” Earnhardt said. “… They’re saying Bubba hits Alex and Alex hits the wall, Okay. We are at a street course, there’s freaking walls everywhere. That oughta be in consideration here. But he had his window net down and his belts off or loose? Wait a minute, I’m driving around the racetrack with my belts off? … Do you fucking undo your belts when you’re cooling down when you’re driving? Do you pull in the driveway and just pop that belt and cruise on into the garage?

“… Let me tell ya something, that ain’t Bubba’s responsibility. That ain’t. And so, you can’t smack Bubba’s hand for Bowman having his belts loose. I can go to Bubba and say, ‘Hey, man, you know next time, he might have his belts loose. Let’s not do that.’ But I go to Bowman, ‘What the hell do you have your belts loose?’ If that’s even true, that’s hearsay. I’m hearing people say he had his window down and his belts loose or his belts off. I just can’t even believe that he would have that on a cool down lap. He’s still in the car moving.”

Earnhardt also made the argument the week before, before the penalty was announced, that NASCAR needed to be lenient over post-race door slamming incidents and that he as a driver appreciated being able to send messages this way during his career.

For his part, Wallace said the fine was the most important thing to happen to him in a long time, and that it forced him to reflect and apologize for his behavior over the past several years.