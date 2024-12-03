Connor Mosack set for first full-time NASCAR Truck season

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing inked Connor Mosack for a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season in 2025.

The 25-year-old driver will drive the newly renumbered No. 81 Chevrolet Silverado for the company, with Blake Bainbridge going back to MHR as crew chief for the operation. Old World Industries and NAPA Nightvision will partner with Mosack for a five-race run as primary sponsors of the entry in the 2025 season, starting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 14.

“I’m ecstatic to start 2025 with everybody at MHR and want to continue this team’s success in the playoffs,” Mosack said. “All four MHR teams had great performances this past year, so this is a big opportunity to race with a winning organization. It’s great to continue being part of Team Chevy and appreciate NAPA Nightvison and everyone at MHR for making this a reality. I’m looking forward to working with Blake and we want to become one of the weekly contenders, compete for wins, and lock ourselves in the playoffs.”

Mosack also ran nine NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races this season split between Spire Motorsports and Niece Motorsports. In those starts, Mosack posted four top-10 finishes, including a season-best third place at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I was impressed with the job Connor did last season and wanted him to be part of our lineup in 2025,” team owner Bill McAnally said. “He showed he has the talent and commitment to compete and win at this level and we’re excited about the potential that he has joining our group. He and Blake will make a great pair and create opportunities for us to win races.”

The Charlotte, North Carolina native also raced in the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series in 2024, finishing sixth for JR Motorsports at the Chicago Street Course and winning the ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas for Pinnacle Racing Group.

Mosack is the third driver to be added to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver roster, joining Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric (#19) and Tyler Ankrum (#18).

Mosack’s other sponsors for the No. 81 Chevrolet Silverado will be announced later.