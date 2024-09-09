End of the line for Michigan? BIG 10 reflections from college football Week 2

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

End of the line for Michigan?

The defending National Champion Michigan Wolverines not only fell to Texas 31-12, they saw a number of streaks disappear as well.

The Wolverines had won a conference record 29 consecutive regular season games, 23 straight home games and a country-best 16 games in a row since losing to TCU in the 2022 College Football Playoff.

But when the Longhorns came into The Big House and manhandled Michigan literally from the first snap of the game, those three marks ended.

Michigan’s offense sputtered despite quarterback Davis Warren going 22 for 33, racking up 204 yards and a touchdown. But with Texas building a 24-3 halftime lead, the Wolverines had no shot at playing catchup.

Nebraska’s back

Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Colorado and Nebraska have been one of college football’s best rivalries for decades dating back to both schools being in the Big 12. Conferences might have changed, but the intensity level has not, and it was on display Saturday night in Lincoln.

Before a capacity crowd and a national television audience, Nebraska never looked back in a 28-10 thrashing of Colorado, with prized quarterback Dylan Raiola passing for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Husker’s defense was reminiscent of Nebraska’s vaunted “Black Shirts,” sacking Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders five times. Head coach Matt Rhule isn’t Tom Osborne, but Nebraska’s program is definitely on the upswing.

Duck Shootout

Oregon and Boise State figured to be an offensive show, and it was with the Ducks narrowly escaping with a 37-34 win. The victory kept Dan Lanning’s team in the Top 10.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 18 of 21 for 243 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Ducks running back Jordan James shook off some early struggles to finish with 102 yards on 17 carries for the Ducks, who face in-state rival Oregon State this weekend.

Iowa’s bitter loss

The Hawkeyes got head coach Kirk Ferentz back from a one-game suspension on Saturday for the Cy Hawk rivalry game versus Iowa State. But it wasn’t a celebratory return for the longest-tenured coach in the conference after Iowa blew an early lead, and the Cyclones roared back to win 20-19 on a 54-yard game-winning field goal. It was only the third time in the last 11 meetings between the schools Iowa State was victorious.

Penn State tightens up

The Nittany Lions are 2-0 to start the season, but it should not have been as close against Bowling Green as it was Saturday. Penn State prevailed 34-27 in a game that brought to light efficiencies and deficiencies on both sides of the ball.

Offensively Drew Allar threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, demonstrating why he’s considered an elite quarterback both in the conference and nationally. But former Indiana head coach and new defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s squad had a rough first half, giving up 24 points to BG before tightening up in the second half.

Maryland stumbles

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Terrapins were expected to take another step forward this season under head coach Mike Locksley. But Michigan State got in the way of that progress on Saturday. The Spartans went into College Park and stunned the home crown with a 27-24 win on a last-second field goal by Jonathan Kim.

For new coach Jonathan Smith and the rebuilding Spartans, it was an early season triumph in what’s anticipated to be a challenging season. Now, Locksley and company have to rebound in a non-conference game against Virginia this Saturday.

Rutgers runs (and passes) to win

The Scarlet Knights have a nice offensive combination going in the early season between their running and passing games. Rutgers was hitting on all cylinders in a 49-17 win over Akron, which saw Kyle Monangai rush for 208 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw for three TDs.

Kaliakmanis, the former Minnesota Golden Gopher, appears to have found a good home and fit in Greg Schiano’s offensive scheme.

Mistake by the lake

The charm of Northwestern’s quaint temporary Martin Stadium on the shore of Lake Michigan wore off Friday night. The Wildcats squandered several opportunities to put Duke away before losing in double overtime 26-20.

Illinois makes a statement

The other Big Ten team in the Land of Lincoln had a much better weekend as Illinois upset Kansas 23-17. It was the first Illini win against a ranked non-conference opponent since 2011.

Illinois sold out Memorial Stadium in Champaign for the first time since 2016. Brett Bielama’s team took a step back last year in its development but led by a ferocious defense, Illinois remains undefeated in the early going.

Badger nail-biter

Wisconsin’s season-opening win over Western Michigan was a little too close for comfort. The Badgers’ second win of the season was no picnic either.

South Dakota put up a fight in Wisconsin’s 27-13 victory. The Badgers have a huge early season challenge on Saturday, with No. 4 Alabama coming to Camp Randall Saturday on the heels of a 42-16 drubbing over South Florida.

