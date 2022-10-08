College Football Rankings Week 7: Tennessee Volunteers soar, Utah and Kansas tumble after Week 6

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 of the college football season is in the books and Saturday’s slate delivered plenty of impressive performances across the country. Before the AP Top 25 rankings are released, we offer the Sportsnaut college football rankings for Week 7.

Looking back on Saturday’s matchups, the Tennessee Volunteers pulverized the LSU Tigers to maintain their undefeated record. Meanwhile, a matchup between perfect teams with ESPN College Gameday in attendance saw the TCU Horned Frogs take down the Kansas Jayhawks in a thriller. Of course, there were plenty of other interesting results that altered our rankings. Things got even wilder on Saturday night with multiple ranked teams going down to unranked opponents.

Before diving into our Week 7 college football rankings, let’s think about the games ahead. Week 7 delivers plenty of matchups between teams featured in the top 25 rankings. Among the best games are Alabama vs Tennessee, Oklahoma State vs TCU and Penn State vs Michigan.

Let’s see how the best teams in college football are faring entering Week 7.

Dropped from Week 7 college football rankings: BYU Cougars (17), Washington Huskies (20), LSU Tigers (23), James Madison Dukes (25)

25. Texas Longhorns (UR)

Texas Longhorns record: 4-2

4-2 Next Opponent: vs Iowa State Cyclones

The Texas Longhorns are a different football team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback. It certainly helps to face one of the worst defenses in college football, which made things look even easier on Saturday. It’s fair to argue that the Longhorns beat Alabama if Ewers doesn’t get hurt and they certainly knock out Texas Tech if he is available. We’ve seen enough to return Texas to the No. 25 spot.

24. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (UR)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers record: 6-0

6-0 Next Opponent: vs Old Dominion Monarchs

Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell keeps demonstrating why he’s destined for a Power 5 job. Off to a 6-0 start this season, the Chanticleers are now 28-3 in the last three seasons with Chadwell. It certainly helps to have quarterback Grayson McCall, who is well on his way to replicating his success from the previous two seasons.

23. James Madison Dukes (24)

James Madison Dukes record: 5-0

5-0 Week 7 Opponent: @ Georgia Southern Eagles

As long as the James Madison Dukes remain undefeated, they get to hang around in the top 25 rankings. Senior quarterback Todd Centeio put on a passing clinic Saturday, hitting 394 passing yards with four touchdowns to push him to a 15-1 TD-INT ratio on the season. Already at five wins, James Madison’s first year in the Sun Belt is sensational.

22. Cincinnati Bearcats (UR)

Cincinnati Bearcats record: 5-1

5-1 Week 7 Opponent: BYE

The Cincinnati Bearcats made it in the college football rankings because of Chase McClelland. The senior running back stepped up in a big way on Saturday, exploding for 179 rushing yards including the game-winning 35-yard touchdown run. Cincinnati needs its bye week because the looming matchups are a lot more challenging than South Florida.

21. Kentucky Wildcats (13)

Kentucky Wildcats record: 4-2

4-2 Week 7 Opponent: vs Mississippi State Bulldogs

Playing without quarterback Will Levis on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats seemed to give up quickly against unranked South Carolina. Signs of trouble became evident immediately, with a Wildcats’ fumble inside its own territory turning into a Gamecocks’ touchdown one play later. Kentucky also missed a field goal in this game, but the offense deserves the most blame for the loss. Coming off consecutive defeats, a third straight failure will knock Kentucky out of the top 25 rankings entirely.

20. Utah Utes (12)

Utah Utes record: 4-2

4-2 Next Opponent: vs USC Trojans

We picked the Utah Utes as our sleeper to earn the No. 4 spot in the CFP Semifinals entering the season. It’s fair to say that the prediction was wrong. A historically stout defense looks nothing like it in games that matter, coming up short against Florida and now UCLA. Things won’t get any easier with Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans offense on the field in Week 7. Don’t expect Utah to be in the top 25 rankings next weekend.

19. Kansas Jayhawks (18)

Kansas Jayhawks record: 5-1

5-1 Next Opponent: @ Oklahoma Sooners

The Jalon Daniels injury hangs over this game, but senior quarterback Jason Beam (205.0 QB rating, 4 touchdowns) far exceeded expectations off the bench. Ultimately, what cost the Kansas Jayhawks in this one was the inability to contain Quentin Johnston’s speed. Dreams of an undefeated season are long gone, but Kansas should dispatch an awful Oklahoma Sooners defense in Week 7.

18. Syracuse Orange (19)

Syracuse Orange record: 5-0

5-0 Week 7 Opponent: vs NC State Wolfpack

Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker enter the season with plenty of hype, but a cold stretch to close out September left something to be desired. He came alive in Week 5 against Wagner, rushing for 232 yards with three touchdowns. If Syracuse is going to pull off the Week 7 upset vs NC State and move up the college football rankings, Tucker needs to deliver another monster performance.

17. Mississippi State Bulldogs (24)

Mississippi State Bulldogs record: 5-1

5-1 Next Opponent: @ Kentucky Wildcats

While the Arkansas Razorbacks were no longer ranked, the Mississippi State Bulldogs still deserve credit for delivering another big win. It marks three consecutive games with 40-plus points scored and the Bulldogs have combined to outscore their last two SEC opponents 82-41. On the brink of skyrocketing up the top 25 rankings, Mike Leach’s program must first defeat Kentucky on the road.

16. Kansas State Wildcats (21)

Kansas State Wildcats record: 5-1

5-1 Next Opponent: @ TCU Horned Frogs (Oct. 22)

Chris Tennant is the hero in Week 6, redeeming himself and saving the Kansas State Wildcats. During an evening in Iowa when the Jayhawks’ offense couldn’t muster anything after the 81-yard touchdown to open the action, Tennant’s 30-yard field goal with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter decided things in a 10-9 finish. It’s fair to say Kansas State will identify plenty of things on film to correct during the bye week before it faces TCU in Week 8.

15. NC State Wolfpack (16)

NC State Wolfpack record: 5-1

5-1 Week 7 Opponent: @ Syracuse Orange

Coming off a tough loss to Clemson, the NC State Wolfpack put their faith in kicker in kicker Christopher Dunn and the senior delivered. Already perfected on the season, Dunn maintained that excellence to help NC State overcome a 17-3 halftime deficit. With the game on the line, Devan Boykin sealed it with the interception in the end zone. It sets the stage for an underrated NC State vs Syracuse clash in Week 7.

14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons record: 5-1

5-1 Next Opponent: vs Boston College (Oct. 22)

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons essentially received consecutive bye weeks. Wake Forest put Army (1-4) way early, taking a 21-0 lead at halftime and then escalating things to 38-0 late in the third quarter. The biggest win of the night for the Demon Deacons might have been what happened to NC State. Just think where Wake Forest would rank if its defense recorded a stop against Clemson.

13. TCU Horned Frogs (22)

TCU Horned Frogs record: 5-0

5-0 Next Opponent: vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

The TCU Horned Frogs have our attention. Taking down previously undefeated Kansas in front of that hostile crowd should send waves through the college football world. Sonny Dykes is getting the most out of quarterback Max Duggan, turning him from an above-average starter into one of the most productive dual threats in the nation. Of course, TCU doesn’t win on Saturday without Quentin Johnson. We’re counting down the minutes to the TCU vs Oklahoma State clash.

12. Oregon Ducks (11)

Oregon Ducks record:

Next Opponent: vs. UCLA Bruins (Week 8)

It’s fitting that the UCLA Bruins and Oregon Ducks each get two weeks to prepare for one another. Both offenses can be electrifying, giving defensive coordinators headaches and requiring endless hours of creating a game plan. While we’ll have to wait until Oct. 22 for this highly-anticipated matchup between Pac-12 powers, it should be worth the wait.

11. UCLA Bruins (15)

UCLA Bruins record: 6-0

6-0 Week 7 Opponent: BYE

The UCLA Bruins are back. It’s the undefeated team no one saw coming and Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the biggest reason for the success. Facing one of the best defenses in the Pac-12 Conference, Thompson-Robinson delivered big plays in all four quarters, helping UCLA jump out to this 6-0 start. We said Utah would be a litmus test for the Bruins and they passed and the winner of the Week 8 clash vs Oregon will determine who gets a top-10 spot in the college football rankings.

10. Penn State Nittany Lions (10)

Penn State Nittany Lions record: 5-0

5-0 Next Opponent: @ Michigan Wolverines (Oct. 15)

It’s the matchup everyone waited so long to arrive. Penn State vs Michigan, a clash between two of the remaining undefeated teams in college football with everything at stake. The loser can likely kiss their CFB Playoff hopes goodbye, while the winner will be viewed as one of the best college football teams in 2022.

9. Ole Miss Rebels (9)

Ole Miss Rebels record: 6-0

6-0 Next Opponent: vs Auburn Tigers

The teams at the bottom of the SEC are causing their conference foes to sweat this season. Mississippi clung to a 20-17 halftime lead over Vanderbilt before the offense finally erupted in the third quarter. Considering what happened to Utah and Oklahoma State, there isn’t enough reason to push the Rebels down in the top 25 rankings.

8. USC Trojans (8)

USC Trojans record: 6-0

6-0 Week 7 Opponent: @ Utah Utes

It wasn’t pretty for a lot of the best teams in college football, but the USC Trojans can at least say they took down a quality opponent. Caleb Williams started hot then cooled off, but the defense stepped up with crucial third-down stops when they were needed. Even better for USC, Utah doesn’t look quite as formidable right now and that’s especially true defensively.

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (6)

Oklahoma State Cowboys record: 5-0

5-0 Next Opponent: @ TCU Horned Frogs

The Oklahoma State Cowboys narrowly survived a scare from Texas Tech. If not for quarterback Spencer Sanders, who is ending his collegiate career on the perfect note, Mike Gundy’s team suffers one of the biggest upsets on Saturday. All that matters is surviving and heading into Week 7 with an unblemished record, but that road trip to Amon G. Carter Stadium is going to be a bloodbath.

6. Michigan Wolverines (5)

Michigan Wolverines record: 6-0

6-0 Week 7 Opponent: vs Penn State Nittany Lions

After Blake Corum kicked things off early, the Michigan Wolverines offense struggled to get much going until late in the second half. J.J. McCarthy is showing more flashes of becoming that program-elevating quarterback and it’s certainly needed. The absence of a marquee victory pushes the Wolverines down in the top 25 rankings, but that can all change with a Week 7 victory vs Penn State.

5. Clemson Tigers (4)

Clemson Tigers record: 6-0

6-0 Next Opponent: @ Florida State Seminoles

We already dropped the Clemson Tigers behind Tennessee before kickoff on Saturday night and the performance did nothing to change that. Entering as a 21-point favorite, Clemson struggled to land the knockout punch until very late in the game and the offense fell short of expectations. Of course, some of the best teams in college football also struggled today.

4. Tennessee Volunteers (7)

Tennessee Volunteers record: 5-0

5-0 Week 7 Opponent: vs Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tennessee Volunteers certainly look like a team that belongs in the College Football Playoff. Hendon Hooker strengthened his stock in the Heisman Trophy race, the Volunteers’ defense delivered its best performance of the season and this offense dominated on the ground (262 rushing yards). Tennessee earned the No. 4 spot in the college football rankings, but it will all be put to the test at Neyland Stadium against Alabama.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (3)

Ohio State Buckeyes record: 6-0

6-0 Next Opponent: vs Iowa Hawkeyes (Oct. 22)

Make that four consecutive victories by at least four touchdowns. C.J. Stroud looked like one of the best quarterbacks in college football on Saturday, tearing apart the Michigan State Spartans secondary. We haven’t seen the Buckeyes against a great team this season, keeping them at No. 3 in the top 25 rankings. However, the litmus test will come on Oct. 29 against Penn State.

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (2)

Alabama Crimson Tide record: 6-0

6-0 Next Opponent: @ Tennessee Volunteers

Nick Saban rightfully lost his cool several times on Saturday night. Facing Jimbo Fisher, all the Alabama Crimson Tide coach could do was watch as his offense committed four turnovers in the first three quarters. To make matters worse, Will Reichard missed two field-goal attempts. Home-field advantage and great defense helped Alabama come out on top, but this team will lose to Tennessee in Week 7 if Bryce Young is out.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (1)

Georgia Bulldogs record: 6-0

6-0 Week 7 Opponent: vs Vanderbilt Commodores

This is a bit more like it for the Georgia Bulldogs. Defense and the ground game dictated Saturday’s clash against Auburn, leading the way to the first blowout victory in a few weeks. If the Bulldogs can maintain the effectiveness of this ground attack and the defense maintains consistency, Georgia can defend its crown as the No. 1 team in the college football rankings.