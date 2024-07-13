Cole Custer claims first NASCAR Xfinity win of 2024

Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The drought is over for both Cole Custer and Ford Performance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The defending series champion emerged victorious in the Enjoy the Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday afternoon, passing Justin Allgaier with nine laps left to go and held him and William Byron off to score both his first win of the season and that for Ford Performance in the Xfinity Series.

“This means so much. These guys have worked so hard this year and just haven’t gotten that final result. It is awesome to get it here at Pocono. This is such an awesome race track that is hard to win at. I can’t thank all of them enough. An unbelievable car,” said Custer post-race. “Doug Yates gave us awesome Roush Yates horsepower. Ford, we got a win in the Ford Mustang Dark Horse finally. We are pumped about that. We are ready to try to carry this into the playoffs. I couldn’t be here without Gene Haas everyone at Haas Automation and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing. It is an awesome day.”

The win was the 14th in his Xfinity Series career, over two stints wedged between his Cup Series run, and his second at Pocono Raceway.

Allgaier held the lead on the final two restarts, having won the first stage but lost track position due to a mid-race pit road penalty, having to defend on older tires than those on the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 00.

“Really proud of everyone at Junior Motorsports, just really stinks to come out of here second,’’ Allgaier said. “Led so many laps here and feel like same result every time, just not able to go to Victory Lane. … just came up a little short and it’s going to sting for a little while.’’

Byron also recovered from a flat right rear tire earlier in the race to complete the podium.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Sheldon Creed and Taylor Gray completed the top-five. Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill, Big Machine Racing’s Parker Kligerman and JR Motorsports teammates Sammy Smith and Sam Mayer completed the top-10.

Custer extends his points lead, now 51 over Allgaier, with seven races left in the standings. As for the playoff bubble, Smith holds a 23-point edge over Ryan Sieg for the final provisional spot.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Explore The Pocono Mountains 225

Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Saturday, July 13, 2024

1. (8) Cole Custer, Ford, 90.

2. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 90.

3. (6) William Byron(i), Chevrolet, 90.

4. (1) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 90.

5. (4) Taylor Gray(i), Toyota, 90.

6. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 90.

7. (11) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 90.

8. (15) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 90.

9. (9) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 90.

10. (12) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 90.

11. (18) Riley Herbst, Ford, 90.

12. (7) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 90.

13. (2) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 90.

14. (16) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 90.

15. (5) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 90.

16. (25) Corey Heim(i), Toyota, 90.

17. (20) Daniel Dye(i), Chevrolet, 90.

18. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 90.

19. (34) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 90.

20. (33) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 90.

21. (17) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 90.

22. (19) Jesse Love #, Chevrolet, 90.

23. (21) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 90.

24. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 90.

25. (28) Leland Honeyman #, Chevrolet, 90.

26. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 90.

27. (14) Josh Berry(i), Ford, 90.

28. (37) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, 90.

29. (31) Mason Massey(i), Ford, 90.

30. (24) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 90.

31. (26) Shane Van Gisbergen #, Chevrolet, 90.

32. (13) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 89.

33. (32) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 89.

34. (35) Blaine Perkins, Ford, Suspension, 72.

35. (38) Stephen Mallozzi(i), Chevrolet, Engine, 68.

36. (30) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, Accident, 47.

37. (29) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Electrical, 8.

38. (36) Dawson Cram(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 1.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 105.113 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 8 Mins, 26 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.670 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 30 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S. Creed 1-7;J. Allgaier 8-22;J. Love # 23-25;C. Custer 26-41;W. Byron(i) 42-50;J. Love # 51-54;W. Byron(i) 55-61;A. Hill 62;R. Sieg 63-66;J. Allgaier 67-81;C. Custer 82-90.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Justin Allgaier 2 times for 30 laps; Cole Custer 2 times for 25 laps; William Byron(i) 2 times for 16 laps; Sheldon Creed 1 time for 7 laps; Jesse Love # 2 times for 7 laps; Ryan Sieg 1 time for 4 laps; Austin Hill 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 7,00,81,17,16,21,98,39,8,18

Stage #2 Top Ten: 00,81,21,98,39,16,18,8,26,7