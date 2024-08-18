Troubling Cincinnati Bengals news on Ja’Marr Chase contract talks before Week 1

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been one of the best NFL players at his position since he entered the league. Now that it’s come time for the Bengals front office to pay its All-Pro talent, things don’t seem to be going well.

Chase, age 24, is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. He only makes a $1 million base salary this season, but that will jump up to $21.8 million fully guaranteed in 2025 thanks to the fifth-year option. While Chase has some money coming in the future, he’s trying to secure a long-term deal right now.

Ja’Marr Chase stats (ESPN): 100 receptions, 1,216 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns in 2023

Selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase is already a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He’s also coming off three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and he’s scored 29 career touchdowns. For his production and on-field impact, he wants to become one of the highest-paid NFL players.

After becoming eligible for a contract extension following his third season, Chase held out of Bengals training camp this summer with the hope of securing a long-term deal. Unfortunately for him, a contract extension doesn’t seem to be a priority for the team right now.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on The Adam Schefter podcast that there haven’t been much negotiations between the two sides. The Bengals’ front office has been steadfast in its belief that a deal doesn’t need to happen right now and they are following through on that approach at the negotiating table.

Ja’Marr Chase contract (Spotrac): $1.055 million base salary in 2024, $21.816 million salary in 2025

Chase could sit out regular-season games, forfeiting game checks for a few weeks to try and send a message to Cincinnati. With that said, it would have a devastating impact on the Bengals offense at a time when the team is already dealing with injuries on the offensive line.

In the end, Chase will likely be out there on the field in Week 1 and will play out the next two seasons on his current deal. However, this offseason has made it clear that Chase will hold out next offseason without a deal and he’s a likelier bet to sit out games if he suffers an injury at any point during the regular season.