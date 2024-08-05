Christopher Bell’s NASCAR crew chief to miss races after double knee injury

Christopher Bell will be without NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Adam Stevens for the next ‘few weeks’ due to an injury sustained by the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 crew chief over the summer break.

Stevens has already led Bell to three wins this season and also has a division high nine stages wins and is eighth in points heading into the race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday night.

Joe Gibbs Racing stated that Stevens suffered a ‘double knee injury’ while on vacation with his family. He has underwent surgery to repair both knees and will work remotely until he can resume traveling.

In the interim, car chief Chris Sherwood will take over as acting crew chief for the No. 20. Stevens will still have his decision-making process all over the weekend as he will work remotely from the command center at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina.

“I hate that I won’t be at the track for a few weeks, but I will be fully engaged remotely,” Stevens said in a statement from the team. “I am very thankful for the depth and strength of this 20 team and don’t anticipate my physical absence having any effect on our performance. The surgery went well, and I will be back at the track in a few weeks.”

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.