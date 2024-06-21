Christopher Bell accidentally slips up on Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR free agent hire

This is the definition of a literal ‘worst kept secret’ as Christopher Bell couldn’t even stop himself from revealing that Joe Gibbs Racing has signed Chase Briscoe to take over the No. 19 car next season in place of the retiring Martin Truex Jr.

The question was about leadership roles within the organization as the 43-year-old Truex leaves fellow 43-year-old Denny Hamlin as the elder statesmen of a team that will soon include three twentysomethings in Bell, Briscoe and Ty Gibbs.

“That is a good question, and honestly, I don’t really know if there is any leadership from the driver’s standpoint,” Bell said. “Certainly, from when we get into our competition meetings, the more guys with experience will, I guess, take the role of steering the ship as far as what we need in the race cars and stuff like that.

“I have definitely grown in confidence telling the team what we need inside of our cars, with experience, but week-in and week-out, a different guy may lead the discussion. Every time we go into our Monday meetings, it could be whoever has a good race that week. Plenty of times it has been Ty, plenty of times it has been Martin or me or Denny. I don’t think there really is a leadership role in that aspect, and whenever Chase comes into the car …”

Oops.

He automatically knew it too, as with a blush …

“When whoever next comes into the car … I don’t even know what to say …”

Laughter from the whole room.

“Whenever we have a new driver into the 19 car … whenever we have a new driver in the 19 car, whoever that is, their experience level will dictate how much input they will have in the team,” Bell said.

Kyle Larson even had some fun with the development.