Chris Windom going full-time Outlaws racing in 2025

Credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chris Windom will make his debut with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars in 2025.

The Canton, Ill. native is teaming up with Sides Motorsports to pilot the No. 7S and compete for rookie of the year honors. Windom takes his NOS Energy Drink partnership with him after a season with Vermeer Motorsports on the High Limit Tour.

Windom will compete with Cole Macedo for the 2025 rookie crown.

Credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The former USAC non-wing standout is a triple crown champion with a National Midget Championship in 2020, Silver Crown championship in 2016 and Sprint Car championship in 2017.

Windom pivoted to winged Sprint Car racing in recent years and finished second in the 2023 All Star Circuit of Champions standings. He finished second three times on the tour. Now, he moves to The Greatest Show on Dirt.



Jason Sides, formerly a driver-owner, has pivoted to full-time owner the past several seasons, having paired with Landon Crawley in 2023. Sides has won 15 times at the WoO level and is the 2004 Kings Royal winner.