Chicago Cubs have ‘privately discussed’ trade for star player at 2024 deadline

The Chicago Cubs lineup has been one of the worst in baseball for over a month now, coinciding with the team dropping from 21-14 on May 5 to 31-34 entering June 9. Instead of waving the white flag on the 2024 season, the Cubs front office seems to be contemplating the possibility of a blockbuster trade.

Fortunately for Chicago, there are very few teams in the National League with winning records. It means there could be fewer aggressive buyers and it leaves the door wide open for the Cubs to climb back up the standings if they make the right additions.

Chicago Cubs lineup stats: 280 runs scored (14th in MLB), .227 batting average (27th), .309 OBP (17th), .372 slugging (22nd)

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Cubs have “privately discussed” the possibility of pushing to acquire All-Star hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from the Toronto Blue Jays.

As for whether or not Guerrero Jr. will be available at the MLB trade deadline, rivals execs believe Toronto would be open to moving him or Bo Bichette if the team keeps struggling and neither player is willing to sign contract extensions.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr stats (ESPN): .294/.387/.429, .815 OPS, 30 RBI, 7 home runs in 245 at-bats

The 25-year-old struggled at the plate early this season. Entering play on April 27, he was responsible for a .206/.319/.324 slash line with a .643 OPS and a 93 wRC+. Since May 1, he’s slashing .354/.438/.504 with a .942 OPS and 174 wRC+.

Guerrero Jr. is also under contract through the 2025 season, which would give Chicago another year of team control if it’s able to acquire him. Considering the Blue Jays have been playing better baseball as of late and Guerero Jr. is playing well, acquiring him might prove difficult for the Cubs.