Chicago Bears news: Team signs rookie No. 1 pick Caleb Williams as training camp opens

There was some concern that the Chicago Bears would be without rookie No. 1 pick Caleb Williams as they opened training camp on Tuesday.

The former USC star quarterback and Heisman winner had not yet agreed to his rookie contract. Things were complicated by the fact that Williams isn’t represented by a certified NFLPA agent. It had led to speculation about issues regarding signing bonus structure and offset language on Williams’ rookie deal.

About that? The deal is done.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Williams has inked a four-year, $39 million fully-guaranteed contract with Chicago. It comes with a whopping $25.5 million signing bonus.

The NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement slots players into specific salaries based on where they were drafted. It has led to a lot less holdouts in recent years. But at times, the aforementioned language complicates things. That was the case for Williams and his Bears before Tuesday’s agreement.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears can now look forward to exciting season

Now that this deal is done, the goal is to prepare for what promises to be an intriguing season in the Windy City with Williams leading the charge.

After so many down seasons, expectations are high for these Bears heading into the 2024 campaign.

Chicago added Pro Bowl running back D’Andre Swift and star wide receiver Keenan Allen to help Williams out. It also selected stud rookie receiver Rome Odunze and has holdover Pro Bowl pass-catcher D.J. Moore.

As for the contract thing, Williams had previous noted that he was not getting involved.

“I’m not handling that,” Williams said, via the Chicago Tribune. “My lawyers and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there up top is handling that. That’s not my position that I’m handling.”