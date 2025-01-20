Chicago Bears hire NFL’s top coaching candidate to replace Matt Eberflus

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Four more NFL Playoff teams are now sitting at home, where the Chicago Bears have been since the regular season ended. Yet, with teams like the Detroit Lions now eliminated, that means top coaching candidates Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn can now take official visits to interview for any head coaching vacancy they want. They can even accept offers to become a head coach elsewhere.

That could directly benefit any team that has yet to hire a new head coach, including the Bears. In fact, now it sounds like the Bears have landed arguably the top coaching candidate in the 2025 hiring cycle.

Chicago Bears hire Ben Johnson, targeting Dennis Allen as DC

Many would agree that Ben Johnson is the most desired coaching candidate available. The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator and play-caller has been praised for leading the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, routinely dialing up trick plays at the perfect time.

While his plans backfired a bit in Detroit’s Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Washington Commanders, it likely didn’t do anything to hurt Johnson’s chances of landing a head coaching job.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter and several other outlets, the Bears have hired Johnson as their next head coach. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini adds that Johnson is expected to select former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen to be his defensive coordinator with the Bears.

Johnson is likely drawn to the idea of being able to coach Caleb Williams, helping the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft reach his full potential. After finishing 5-12 last season, there’s some work to do in Chicago, and Johnson could be the perfect candidate for the job.

