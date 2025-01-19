Chicago Bears interviewing College Football Hall of Famer for top coaching vacancy

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Who will the Chicago Bears hire as their next head coach? Team president Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles have been busy conducting interviews to identify the best candidate for the job.

So far, there hasn’t been an obviously specific theme that the Bears are prioritizing as they continue their interview process. Offensive coordinators and defensive play-callers have been considered at length. Throughout their rounds of interviews, a few unconventional coaches have emerged, but none are more surprising than their latest candidate.

Chicago Bears request coaching interview with Eddie George

GM Ryan Poles wasn’t wrong when he said the Chicago Bears would be casting a wide net in their head coaching search. Now, that process has uncovered another college football coach. Only this one has never received any NFL head coaching interview requests. Until now.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Bears are interviewing Tennessee State University’s Eddie George for their head coaching vacancy. Yes, that’s the same person who bulldozed defenses as the Tennessee Titans running back.

George, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, ended his playing career after the 2004 season. In 2021, he accepted the Tennessee State football head coaching job, where he’s remained ever since. George has led them to a 24-22 record, winning the Big South’s OVC Coach of the Year award while leading his team to the postseason.

The 51-year-old could very well have bigger things in his future, but he’s yet to coach above the Division I level. This makes him a very unlikely candidate to land the Bears’ head coaching job, but going through the interview process can be a valuable experience for him.

