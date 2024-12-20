Chandler Smith returning to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2025

Credit: John Blackie/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chandler Smith is returning to the NASCAR Truck Series in a second truck for Front Row Motorsports where he will pair with returning rookie of the year Layne Riggs.

Smith returns to a division where he won five times, earned 24 top-5s and 22 top-10s with Kyle Busch Motorsports. This comes after spending this past year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Joe Gibbs Racing with two wins, 17 top-5s and 22 top-10s.

The 22-year-old looks to come back and win a championship with an organization that claimed the 2022 title with Zane Smith.

“I’m excited to join Front Row Motorsports truck program,” said Smith. “They are a top contender in the Truck Series and have proven so with championships and wins. I like what they are building here and am honored to have the opportunity to add to it. We are getting a bit of a late start, but I am excited about the caliber of talent we are talking to in being a part of this program for 2025.”

With Front Row Motorsports expanding to three cars in the Cup Series, its lawsuit against NASCAR pending, the team moved its Truck Series operation to another building elsewhere in Moorseville, North Carolina allowing for the expansion of two trucks.

The team says it will announce a number, sponsorship lineup and crew chief at a later date.