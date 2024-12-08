Kirby Smart provides key injury update on Georgia QB Carson Beck

The Georgia Bulldogs escaped with a narrow victory, defeating the Texas Longhorns 22-19 in overtime during the SEC Championship, despite losing quarterback Carson Beck to injury during the game. Beck was able to return later on, but only for a handoff.
Even when he was healthy, Beck wasn’t exactly effective, completing 7-of-13 passes for 56 yards. Still, the Bulldogs are at their best when Beck is in the lineup, but there’s some serious concern that he won’t be available after suffering an injury to his throwing arm.
Related: Week 16 College Football Rankings: Evaluating top 25 teams before the College Football Playoff
Georgia expects Carson Becks MRI results soon
Sunday’s College Football Playoff rankings revealed the Georgia Bulldogs as the second-best team in the nation. Just before the CFP rankings came out, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided a Carson Beck injury update.
A more detailed update should be coming later today. Obviously, the best outcome would allow Beck to play in Georgia’s next game so they don’t have to turn to their backup quarterbacks again. While Georgia managed to sneak away with a close victory over Texas, their next matchup may not deliver the same results, especially if Beck can’t play.
Related: Heisman Watch 2024: Final Heisman Trophy ballot, see where Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter land