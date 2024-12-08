Kirby Smart provides key injury update on Georgia QB Carson Beck

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs escaped with a narrow victory, defeating the Texas Longhorns 22-19 in overtime during the SEC Championship, despite losing quarterback Carson Beck to injury during the game. Beck was able to return later on, but only for a handoff.

Even when he was healthy, Beck wasn’t exactly effective, completing 7-of-13 passes for 56 yards. Still, the Bulldogs are at their best when Beck is in the lineup, but there’s some serious concern that he won’t be available after suffering an injury to his throwing arm.

Georgia expects Carson Becks MRI results soon



Sunday’s College Football Playoff rankings revealed the Georgia Bulldogs as the second-best team in the nation. Just before the CFP rankings came out, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided a Carson Beck injury update.

“I’m still trying to get that analysis myself. He did have an MRI this morning, we should get the results in the next few hours. We just had a team meeting, he was there for the team meeting. We don’t know much more than we knew last night as of right now, but we should be finding something out here soon.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart on Carson Beck

A more detailed update should be coming later today. Obviously, the best outcome would allow Beck to play in Georgia’s next game so they don’t have to turn to their backup quarterbacks again. While Georgia managed to sneak away with a close victory over Texas, their next matchup may not deliver the same results, especially if Beck can’t play.

