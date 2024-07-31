CARS Tour points leader and NASCAR national champion set for Truck debut

The reigning NASCAR Weekly Series national champion and current CARS Late Model Stock Tour championship leader is getting his first national touring shot next weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Connor Hall will make his NASCAR Truck Series debut with McAnally Hilgermann Racing in the No. 91.

Hall, 27, leads the prestigious CARS Tour championship by 29 points over Brenden Queen, whom himself has started down the path of the Truck Series this season with Tricon Garage. Hall also won the equally prestigious NASCAR Weekly Series National Championship in 2023, comprised of all sanctioned weekly tracks across the continent, where he won races at Langley Speedway, Hickory Motor Speedway, Dominion Raceway and Florence Motor Speedway.

“Every driver wants the chance at an opportunity like this, and I want to make the most of it”, Hall said in a team release. “Of all the places on the Truck Series schedule, I think Richmond will fit my driving style the best and the kind of racing we have in late model stocks can translate well. I’m incredibly excited for it, and I have to thank Bill McAnally, TowneBank, A-All Mini Storage, and everyone at MHR for making this happen.”

Hall joins a No. 91 team shared by 2022 Truck Series champion Zane Smith and Jack Wood, led by crew chief Darren Fraley, who combined have their entry 39 points below the cut line approaching the regular season finale.

“We’re really looking forward to having Connor drive for us at Richmond”, McAnally said. “He has been one of the best late model drivers in the nation over the past couple of years and is absolutely deserving of this. He has the talent to win races and has shown the determination to do it. All that he needed was an opportunity and we’re glad to be able to make this a reality.”



Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.