Carolina Panthers linked to former top-five pick this offseason

When the 2024 NFL season kicked off, there was a great amount of uncertainty surrounding Bryce Young’s future. While he was the first overall pick just a season prior, Young had a very inconsistent rookie year, leading the Panthers to a 2-14 record.

Yet, Young improved drastically in his second year, nearly doubling his touchdown rate while doubling his win total to lead the Panthers to a 4-8 record. Now, there’s much more excitement within the Panthers fan base regarding Young’s future, but that doesn’t mean Carolina won’t still add another quarterback this offseason.

Carolina Panthers urged to sign Zach Wilson

Bryce Young will be under contract in 2025, but the only other quarterback on the Carolina Panthers’ roster is former undrafted free agent Jack Plummer since Andy Dalton’s contract is expiring. This means the Panthers will have to add at least one if not two, quarterbacks to the roster.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak could see the Panthers adding someone who could still have some untapped potential, like Zach Wilson, the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“The Panthers will run it back with quarterback Bryce Young in 2025 given his strong finish to the season, but they’d be wise to get another dice roll at QB2 if things go left for him. What about Zach Wilson, who is a free agent and plays a similar game to Young as an undersized, creative and mobile quarterback? He would be the right sort of gamble.”

Wilson would make some sense as a low-cost, potentially high-reward solution as Young’s backup. Yet, Young is still just 23 years old, and it could make more sense to add another veteran like Dalton to help further Young’s development. However, the Panthers could potentially do both, add someone like Wilson, plus another experienced veteran.

