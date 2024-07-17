Caleb Williams made special request during contract negotiations; Chicago Bears said no

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike in past seasons, there’s not a lot to be negotiated with rookie contracts. With slot values predetermined based on when a player was drafted, contracts mostly are what they are. Yet, that doesn’t mean some players, like Caleb Williams, aren’t still trying to find other ways to get ahead.

Months after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams and the Chicago Bears are finally nearing a contract agreement. There was some haggling over contract language, such as when the 22-year-old will get his signing bonus and whether future guarantees can be voided if the Bears later determine they want to cut bait on their new franchise quarterback.

Yet, there was one other factor that Williams and his agency tried to negotiate with the Bears too.

Caleb Williams asked to avoid franchise tag after rookie contract expires; Chicago Bears said no

Here’s one we haven’t heard of from a rookie before. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Caleb Williams and his agency requested to avoid being franchise-tagged once his rookie contract expires either four or five years from now. To the surprise of some, the Chicago Bears rejected Williams’s request.

From Chicago’s perspective, it makes all the sense in the world to say no to Williams now. They’ll have the next four years to make up for it. The last thing they want to risk is losing control over their franchise cornerstone.

Had they agreed to avoid tagging their new quarterback in the future, they’d possibly risk letting Williams test free agency, which would surely drive his price up in a big way. But by saying no, the Bears, if need be, still have the option to sign Williams to a one-year franchise tag offer that falls in line with the market value at the time of signing.

While many veterans like Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott have successfully negotiated to include a clause that prevents a franchise tag after their contract expires, a rookie has never been granted that right. As a ‘generational’ talent who was the consensus choice to be the first pick, some might argue Williams had as strong of a chance as any to buck the trend, yet the Bears didn’t feel the same way.

