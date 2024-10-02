Bubba Wallace, wife Amanda welcome first child, Becks Hayden

Credit: Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bubba Wallace and wife Amanda are now parents after welcoming a baby boy on Sunday night after the race in Kansas.

Wallace was able to male it back to North Carolina in time for the birth of Becks Hayden Wallace. The family waited until Tuesday night to make the news public.

Amanda and I would like to introduce you to Becks Hayden! Blessed with his presence on Sunday 9/29! We’re so excited for this Journey!☺️ pic.twitter.com/ZPHj5Aqjsy — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 1, 2024

Wallace was on the Dale Jr. Download podcast earlier in the summer and explained his lack of nerves about the process.

“I’ve been super calm, cool and collected about it. Amanda, she’s been going through the ups and downs and just the excitement of motherhood for her, feeling the baby kick,” Wallace said. “She loves it.

“She thinks it’s the coolest thing ever. We’re five weeks out, and it’s crazy to think so she’s starting to feel some pain and some pressure in certain areas. Now she’s worried like, ‘Oh my god if I do one wrong move is the baby coming now?’ She’s overthinking everything.”

How did he expect to feel once this moment arrived?

“She asked me a couple weeks ago, she’s like, ‘Are you excited?’ I’m like, ‘Look, there’s a lot going on right now obviously, I will be excited when little man is here.’ Don’t get me wrong, I’m excited to be a dad, but it takes a lot for me to get excited. We’re both enjoying the process. She’s strictly belly. That’s it. Hasn’t put on any other weight anywhere else. It’s crazy, which she said that might change in the last couple of weeks. It’s been awesome to see her grow and enjoy the whole process.”