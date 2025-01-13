Brian Flores expected to meet with three NFL teams this week

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has had to work hard on restoring his reputation after being fired from the Miami Dolphins 2021. The decision spurred an active lawsuit from Flores against the NFL, claiming he was discriminated against while the Dolphins sought out a replacement.

That odd departure left Flores without a high-profile coaching job in 2022 before later landing as an assistant on Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers staff. But he’s been making calls for the Vikings’ defense across the past two seasons, leading a top-five scoring unit while having the NFL’s most takeaways in 2024.

Now Flores is viewed as a viable head coaching candidate again, and multiple teams would like to interview him for their top job.

Brian Flores interviews expected to start this week

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the Minnesota Vikings play their Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, their defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be free to conduct virtual interviews for head coaching vacancies. Right now, there are six NFL teams looking for a new head coach, and Flores is expected to interview for three of them.

According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, Flores is expected to interview virtually for the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Jets’ head coaching positions later this week.

If the Vikings lose against the Rams, Flores won’t be prevented from taking any further interviews. But if their season continues, teams will have to wait until after the NFC Conference Championship to speak with Flores again.

That makes this week a crucial step if Flores hopes to land a head coaching job this offseason.

