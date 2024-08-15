Brett Griffin spotting for Austin Dillon, Jesse Love in NASCAR races this weekend

While Richard Childress Racing is appealing the decision NASCAR made on Wednesday to strip Austin Dillon of his playoff eligibility over how he won the race on Sunday at Richmond, it is not disputing the suspension to spotter Brandon Benesch, who told his driver to ‘wreck him’ during the sequence that saw both Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano crashed out of the lead on the last lap.

As a result, veteran spotter Brett Griffin is taking over duties atop the pit box for Dillon and the No. 3 team for the next three weeks. Griffin is also the host of the wildly popular Door, Bumper, Clear poscast and an agent and marketing specialist who operates ‘Spot On Activations.’

The 49-year-old has worked in NASCAR circles for three decades but has scaled back his spotting duties in recent years, joining Richard Childress Racing in a part-time role for its No. 33 entry. In addition to spotting for Dillon this weekend, Griffin will also cover for Benesch in the Xfinity Series with RCR driver Jesse Love.