Bowman Gray Modified legend Burt Myers enters NASCAR Clash

The greatest rivalry in the history of Bowman Gray Stadium is coming to The Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

With 10-time champion Tim Brown, the winningest driver in the history of the Tour Type division at the Winston-Salem bullring already entered for Rick Ware Racing, now rival Burt Myers has entered in the Team Amerivet No. 50 bringing his record 12 championships with him to the event.

“I’m very excited to be a part of such a monumental event,” said Myers. “Every short track driver dreams of an opportunity like this. For mine to happen at my home track, and to be able to continue my NASCAR family legacy means the world to me.”

Tony Eury Jr., who has served as the crew chief for Team AmeriVet since its days as The Money Team Racing, will retain his role alongside Myers. Eury has also supplied Tour Type Modifieds to Myers through the FURY Race Cars platform he oversees alongside Darius Grala and Jeff Fultz.

“I’m looking forward to going to the stadium with Burt,” Eury said. “We have won a lot of races together in our FURY modified over the years, and to be a part of this historic event with a driver like Burt, it’s hard not to be excited.”

It’s a rare start for the organization, which is still trying to forge its path at the highest level of NASCAR racing.

“I couldn’t be more excited to kick off the racing season at The Clash with Burt Myers,” team owner Rebecca Auchmoody said. “This event will help us grow as a team with Burt’s experience and Tony Jr. as crew chief, it will contribute towards improving team performance. It’s also an incredible opportunity for us to continue our mission of supporting veterans through our 50 Vets a Week program. Last season, we were proud to relieve $125,000 in veteran debt after the race in Phoenix, and our goal this time is to exceed that amount. Each race gives us a platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who have served, and we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together at The Clash.”