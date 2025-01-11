MLB insider calls it ‘organizational malpractice’ if Boston Red Sox trade this young star to bring in Nolan Arenado

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and are strengthening their rotation in pursuit of that goal.

The team acquired left-handed ace Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox last month for four prospects, including catcher Kyle Teel and 2024 first-round pick Braden Montgomery.

Adding to their pitching acquisitions, they signed former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler to a one-year deal and agreed to a two-year contract with former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and should return in the second half of 2025.

On the offensive side, however, it’s been quiet. Outfielder Tyler O’Neill departed for the Baltimore Orioles, and while the Red Sox made an offer to Juan Soto, they were outbid by the New York Mets’ $765 million proposal. They’ve also been connected to All-Stars Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso in trade rumors.

While one young star’s name has surfaced in trade discussions, an MLB insider warns it would be “organizational malpractice” to move him.

MLB insider believes Boston Red Sox shouldn’t trade young star

In a recent column, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray made a case that the Red Sox shouldn’t give up on young first baseman Triston Casas.

Casas appeared in just 63 games during 2024 after a ribcage injury sidelined him for four months. When healthy, he hit 13 home runs with an .800 OPS and 120 OPS+. This followed his strong 2023 rookie campaign, where he launched 24 home runs while posting an .856 OPS and 129 OPS+.

The 24-year-old’s name has circulated in trade rumors this offseason, but Murray believes trading Casas would be a serious mistake.

“There have been trade rumors surrounding Casas this offseason, but moving on from a player as talented as Casas would be incredibly difficult. He’s only 24 years old, isn’t a free agent until 2029, and has 40+ homer power, according to numerous scouts,” Murray wrote.

While the Red Sox could potentially pivot to acquire Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals if they trade Casas, Murray strongly criticizes such a move.

“Moving Casas is not something that the Red Sox should do. But moving Casas, and then potentially replacing him with the 34-year-old Arenado and the $74 million remaining on his contract, would be organizational malpractice and could set the franchise back years,” stated Murray.

With a healthy Casas anchoring the middle of the lineup, the Red Sox’s offense could become elite. He would be complemented by Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran, with top prospects Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell potentially making their debuts in 2025.

