Boston Celtics news: Champs ink Jayson Tatum to record-breaking contract

The defending champion Boston Celtics just can’t stop making news on Monday. Earlier during the second day of NBA free agency, Boston reportedly signed guard Derrick White to a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension.

Several media reports then indicated that the Celtics’ franchise was being put up for sale by an ownership group led by Wyc Grousbeck.

That latter piece of news threatens to shake the foundation of the NBA. Rarely are historic teams such as the Celtics put on the market.

We now have more information from a player personnel perspective. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Boston is finalizing a five-year, $314 million super-max contract extension with star forward Jayson Tatum.

Boston Celtics make Jayson Tatum highest-paid player in NBA history

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to Tatum signing his deal, Celtics teammate and reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was the highest-paid player in the NBA.

Brown inked a five-year, $285.39 million deal back in July of last year. His total value and average annual salary ($57.09 million) was previously the high-water mark in the Association. Tatum is now set to earn a whopping $62.8 million per season. This was made possible by Tatum earning All-NBA honors in 2023-24.

Jayson Tatum stats (2023-24): 26.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.9 APG, 47% shooting

Tatum, 26, has proven himself to be a franchise cornerstone and one of the best players in the NBA. He was obviously deserving of this contract.

From a financial perspective, the Celtics now have more than $860 million in total contracts allocated to Tatum, Brown, White and Jrue Holiday.