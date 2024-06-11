Boston Celtics give huge update on ‘rare injury’ suffered by Kristaps Porzingis, availability for rest of series revealed

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics battled threw two rounds of the NBA Playoffs without talented big man Kristaps Porzingis and it looks like they may have to go the rest of the Finals without him now too.

Porzingis unfortunately was unable to suit up in the Celtics series against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers due to a calf injury. Fortunately, it didn’t matter and the talented team was able to storm past both Eastern Conference clubs. However, they aimed to get him back for the Finals and he was able to do that for their series against the Dallas Mavericks.

In Game 1 he made a huge impact as he dropped 20 points and posted three blocks in an impressive performance after missing a few weeks of action. However, the injury bug that has bedeviled the 7-foot-2 forward struck again in Game 2 as he came up limping after trying to block a Kyrie Irving shot late in the third quarter.

Kristaps Porzingis stats (2024 playoffs): 6 games, 13.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.8 BPG, 37% 3PT

Well, the organization has given an update today and it looks like he could be sidelined for at least a game or two.

“Celtics Center Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg at 3:27 of the third quarter of Game 2. The injury is unrelated to Porzingis’s prior right calf injury. After consultation with numerous specialists regarding this rare injury, his availability for upcoming games will be determined day-to-day.” – Boston Celtics statement on Porzingis injury

The medial patellofemoral ligament is one of the soft tissues around the knee that helps to stabilize the joint. While such an injury may not require surgery, recovery can take as much as 12 weeks. So it would seem like the day-to-day designation by the team may be very optimistic.

Chances are they hold him out for Game 3 in Dallas and see how the team performs. The Boston Celtics have actually been better on the road in these NBA Playoffs than they have been at home. The team takes their 2-0 series lead into Game 3 on Wednesday night.