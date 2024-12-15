Bill Belichick eyeing Raiders coach as top choice for North Carolina offensive coordinator

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The shock has worn off since Bill Belichick accepted the North Carolina Tar Heels’ head coaching position. Now, the future Hall of Fame coach is tasked with assembling a coaching staff capable of leading a sharp turnaround from Mack Brown’s 6-6 finish in 2024.

Belichick has tasked Michael Lombardi with being the North Carolina football program’s general manager. Belichick has a strong grasp on the defensive side of the ball, and if he needs more help, he could always call upon his son, who was Washington’s defensive coordinator in 2024.

But what about North Carolina’s offense? As Lombardi noted, the Tar Heels have churned out a couple of top draft picks at the QB position, with Drake Maye and Mitch Trubisky both being top-three selections in the past decade. In other words, North Carolina’s offensive coordinator position under Coach Belichick could be a prestigious role, but who will fill it?

Bill Belichick targeting Raiders’ Scott Turner for North Carolina offensive coordinator

Bill Belichick has made a lot of connections in his 48 years of coaching in the NFL. He could pick from a wide net of candidates to be the North Carolina Tar Heels’ offensive coordinator.

Yet, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, one of the first candidates Belichick is zeroed in on is Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

“One of Belichick’s top choices for offensive coordinator is Scott Turner, offensive coordinator of the Raiders.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

From @NFLGameDay: Bill Belichick landed at UNC this week, but not before checking in with the #Jets… 🧐. Meanwhile, Tom Brady will have a big voice with the #Raiders moving forward. pic.twitter.com/q0Mp2Ae9It — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2024

He began the year as the Raiders’ pass game coordinator but was elevated to interim playcaller/coordinator after Luke Getsy’s firing after Week 9. With the entire Raiders coaching staff in flux in the midst of a 2-11 season, Turner could be more interested in securing a prime position on Coach Belichick’s staff at North Carolina.

