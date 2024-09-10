fbpx

Big Ten Best (Week 2)

Updated:
By Pete Pistone

  1. OHIO STATE (2-0) 

      -Last Week: Beat Western Michigan 56-0

      -Next: Marshall (9/21)

      Will Howard behind center running the potent offense of Chip Kelly was way too much for Western Michigan.

      2. USC (2-0)

      -Last Week: Beat Utah State 48-0

      -Next: At Michigan (9/21)

      It’s been 13 years since the last USC shutout but the Trojans defense did the job against lowly Utah State.

      3. PENN STATE (2-0)

      -Last Week: Beat Bowling Green 34-27

      -Next: Kent State (9/21)

      Bowling Green had its eyes on an upset before Penn State turned up the defense in the second half and rode quarterback Drew Allar to victory.

      4. OREGON (2-0)

      -Last Week: Beat Boise State 37-34

      -Next: At Oregon State (9/14)

      It’s only been by a combined 13 points but the Ducks are undefeated to start the season with wins over Idaho and Boise State.

      5. NEBRASKA (2-0)

      -Last Week: Beat Colorado 28-10

      -Next: UNI (9/14)

      A huge home win for the Huskers against still a rival Colorado on national television Saturday night was a huge boost for the program.

      6. MICHIGAN (1-1)

      -Last Week: Lost to Texas 31-12

      -Next: USC (9/21)

      The Wolverines have a lot to fix after Texas exploited the Wolverines on both sides of the ball last Saturday.

      7. LLINOIS (2-0)

      -Last Week: Beat Kansas 23-17

      -Next: Central Michigan (9/14)

      An early season statement win for the Illini against the Jayhawks in front of a sold out Memorial Stadium has Illinois off to a hot start.

      8. WISCONSIN (2-0)

      -Last Week: Beat South Dakota 27-13

      -Next: Alabama (9/14)

      The Badgers haven’t looked particularly strong against two early season opponents but now gets ready for a huge test Saturday with the Crimson Tide coming to Madison.

      9. IOWA (1-1)

      -Last Week: Lost to Iowa State 20-19.

      -Next: Troy (9/14)

      A bitter day in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes squandered an early lead and loss to in-state rival Iowa State.

      10. RUTGERS (2-0)

        -Last Week: Beat Akron 49-17

        -Next: Virginia Tech (9/21)

        Lots of offense for the Scarlet Knights in the early going, who now get a week off to prepare for an interesting stretch in the schedule.

        11. MICHIGAN STATE (2-0)

          -Last Week: Beat Maryland 27-24

          -Next: Prairie View A&M (9/14)

          Maybe the biggest surprise of the early season belongs to the Spartans with the Maryland upset win on the road.

          12. WASHINGTON (2-0)

            -Last Week: Beat Eastern Michigan 30-9

            -Next: Washington State (9/14)

            The Huskies outgained Eastern Michigan 501 to 204 in total yards. That was the ballgame in a nutshell.

            13. INDIANA (2-0)

              -Last Week: Beat Western Illinois 77-3

              -Next: At UCLA (9/14)

              A school record for points in a game behind 703 yards of total offense ran the Leathernecks off the field.

              14. PURDUE (1-0)

                -Last Week: Idle

                -Next: Notre Dame (9/14)

                Purdue had a week to prepare for the Fighting Irish coming into Saturday’s tilt after their upset loss to Northern Illinois.

                15. MARYLAND (1-1)

                  -Last Week: Lost to Michigan State 27-24

                  -Next: At Virginia

                  Maryland can’t afford to lose another game like it did to underdog Michigan State last week.

                  16. NORTHWESTERN (1-1)

                    -Last Week: Lost to Duke 26-20 (2 OT)

                    -Next: Eastern Illinois (9/14)

                    The Wildcats changed quarterbacks after last week’s loss to Duke with Jack Lausch starting against Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

                    17. MINNESOTA (1-1)

                      -Last Week: Beat Rhode Island 48-0

                      -Next: Nevada (9/14)

                      Quarterback Max Brosmer, a New Hampshire transfer, has been a good addition to the Gophers going 24-30 last week in the win over Rhode Island.

                      18. UCLA (1-0)

                        -Last Week: Idle

                        -Next: Indiana (9/14)

                        A win over Hawaii and a bye week leads into the Bruins hosting their first Big Ten opponent Saturday when Indiana visits.

