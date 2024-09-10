Big Ten Best (Week 2)

By Pete Pistone

OHIO STATE (2-0)

-Last Week: Beat Western Michigan 56-0

-Next: Marshall (9/21)

Will Howard behind center running the potent offense of Chip Kelly was way too much for Western Michigan.



2. USC (2-0)

-Last Week: Beat Utah State 48-0

-Next: At Michigan (9/21)

It’s been 13 years since the last USC shutout but the Trojans defense did the job against lowly Utah State.

3. PENN STATE (2-0)

-Last Week: Beat Bowling Green 34-27

-Next: Kent State (9/21)

Bowling Green had its eyes on an upset before Penn State turned up the defense in the second half and rode quarterback Drew Allar to victory.

4. OREGON (2-0)

-Last Week: Beat Boise State 37-34

-Next: At Oregon State (9/14)

It’s only been by a combined 13 points but the Ducks are undefeated to start the season with wins over Idaho and Boise State.

5. NEBRASKA (2-0)

-Last Week: Beat Colorado 28-10

-Next: UNI (9/14)

A huge home win for the Huskers against still a rival Colorado on national television Saturday night was a huge boost for the program.

6. MICHIGAN (1-1)

-Last Week: Lost to Texas 31-12

-Next: USC (9/21)

The Wolverines have a lot to fix after Texas exploited the Wolverines on both sides of the ball last Saturday.

7. LLINOIS (2-0)

-Last Week: Beat Kansas 23-17

-Next: Central Michigan (9/14)

An early season statement win for the Illini against the Jayhawks in front of a sold out Memorial Stadium has Illinois off to a hot start.

8. WISCONSIN (2-0)

-Last Week: Beat South Dakota 27-13

-Next: Alabama (9/14)

The Badgers haven’t looked particularly strong against two early season opponents but now gets ready for a huge test Saturday with the Crimson Tide coming to Madison.

9. IOWA (1-1)

-Last Week: Lost to Iowa State 20-19.

-Next: Troy (9/14)

A bitter day in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes squandered an early lead and loss to in-state rival Iowa State.

10. RUTGERS (2-0)

-Last Week: Beat Akron 49-17

-Next: Virginia Tech (9/21)

Lots of offense for the Scarlet Knights in the early going, who now get a week off to prepare for an interesting stretch in the schedule.

11. MICHIGAN STATE (2-0)

-Last Week: Beat Maryland 27-24

-Next: Prairie View A&M (9/14)

Maybe the biggest surprise of the early season belongs to the Spartans with the Maryland upset win on the road.

12. WASHINGTON (2-0)

-Last Week: Beat Eastern Michigan 30-9

-Next: Washington State (9/14)

The Huskies outgained Eastern Michigan 501 to 204 in total yards. That was the ballgame in a nutshell.

13. INDIANA (2-0)

-Last Week: Beat Western Illinois 77-3

-Next: At UCLA (9/14)

A school record for points in a game behind 703 yards of total offense ran the Leathernecks off the field.

14. PURDUE (1-0)

-Last Week: Idle

-Next: Notre Dame (9/14)

Purdue had a week to prepare for the Fighting Irish coming into Saturday’s tilt after their upset loss to Northern Illinois.

15. MARYLAND (1-1)

-Last Week: Lost to Michigan State 27-24

-Next: At Virginia

Maryland can’t afford to lose another game like it did to underdog Michigan State last week.

16. NORTHWESTERN (1-1)

-Last Week: Lost to Duke 26-20 (2 OT)

-Next: Eastern Illinois (9/14)

The Wildcats changed quarterbacks after last week’s loss to Duke with Jack Lausch starting against Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

17. MINNESOTA (1-1)

-Last Week: Beat Rhode Island 48-0

-Next: Nevada (9/14)

Quarterback Max Brosmer, a New Hampshire transfer, has been a good addition to the Gophers going 24-30 last week in the win over Rhode Island.

18. UCLA (1-0)

-Last Week: Idle

-Next: Indiana (9/14)

A win over Hawaii and a bye week leads into the Bruins hosting their first Big Ten opponent Saturday when Indiana visits.