4 Baltimore Orioles pitching targets to pursue on trade market, including All-Start pitcher

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles rotation was a strength of the team entering the 2024 season, especially after the Corbin Burnes trade. Unfortunately, recent injuries have now put the team in a position where many of the Orioles trade targets this summer will be pitchers.

John Means underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his major-league career on Monday, which will sideline him for 12 to 18 months. Fellow pitcher Tyler Wells is also out for the season and will require season-ending surgery to repair ligament damage in his elbow. In an instant, depth and talent are gone from Baltimore’s starting rotation.

Related: Baltimore Orioles trade targets

In light of the recent MLB news, we’re examining potential Orioles pitching targets ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Jesus Luzardo, Miami Marlins

Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Luzardo is the best starting pitcher expected to be available at the MLB trade deadline. With the Miami Marlins committed to a complete teardown, the 26-year-old southpaw could provide Baltimore with an excellent mid-rotation starter and he’s also under club control through 2026.

Jesus Luzardo stats: 4.18 ERA, 8.71 K/9, 1.14 WHIP, 24% strikeout rate, .224 batting average allowed

Also Read: MLB MVP race 2024

While the surface stats don’t stand out with Luzardo, he’s been much better over a larger sample size. Across his last 330.2 innings pitched since the start of the 2021 season, he owns a 3.59 ERA with a 1.149 WHIP and a 10.3 K/9. It’s also worth keeping in mind that Luzardo was on the Orioles’ radar this winter. He would be the costliest to land of our Orioles pitching targets, but he’s an obvious fit for 2024 and the long term.

Luis Severino, New York Mets

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s certainly possible that Baltimore opts to keep its top prospects instead of moving one or two for a front-line starter with multiple years of contract control. If that proves to be the case, Luis Severino should be one of the top Orioles pitching targets this summer.

Luis Severino stats (FanGraphs): 3.52 ERA, 20% strikeout rate, 1.17 WHIP, .201 batting average allowed

Also Read: Best baseball players of all time, including Baltimore Orioles’ legend

Severino would be a one-season rental, which means the Orioles don’t have to give up a premium prospect for him. While the 30-year-old is no longer striking out batters at the rate he used to (27.7 percent in 2022), the veteran is generating a lot softer contact (24 percent) than he ever did with the New York Yankees. The 6-foot-2 righty should be reasonably affordable to acquire and he could function as a reliable mid-rotation arm for Baltimore moving forward.

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be a lot of bigger names floated in MLB trade rumors than Tyler Anderson. The problem is that the expansion of the MLB playoffs created a smaller market of sellers, with more clubs convinced they have a chance to compete. We’re focused on realistic options and the Los Angeles Angels are open for business.

Also Read: Highest-paid MLB players 2024

Tyler Anderson stats (FanGraphs): 2.37 ERA, 15.3% strikeout rate, 1.13 WHIP, .198 batting average allowed in 76 innings pitched

Unlike Luzardo, Anderson would be a back-end starter in the Orioles rotation. However, unlike Severino, Baltimore would have an additional year of contract control ($13 million salary in 2025). Andersons struggled in 2023 with the Amngels (5.43 ERA), but he posted a 2.57 ERA and .218 batting average allowed the previous year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Inning-eaters have value and Anderson is an effective one.

Yusei Kikuchi, Toronto Blue Jays

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

In a perfect world, the Orioles could pursue a Kevin Gausman trade. However, in the unlikely event he’s even made available, there’s a strong likelihood the Toronto Blue Jays wouldn’t move him within the division. Those reservations won’t exist when it comes to upcoming free agent Yusei Kikuchi.

Yusei Kikuchi stats: 3.66 ERA< 23.4% strikeout rate, 5% walk rate, 1.25 WHIP in 66.1 innings pitched

Kikuchi, a 32-year-old southpaw, has been sharp on the mound this season. He’s also responsible for six starts of 6-plus innings pitched with 2 earned runs or fewer allowed. Plus, the veteran Blue Jays’ starter is obviously very familiar with pitching against AL East teams. Kikuchi would probably function as the No. 4 starter in Baltimore, but there’s still plenty of benefit in adding that after losing John Means and Tyler Wells.