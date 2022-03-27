Baker Mayfield working with Patrick Mahomes’ QB coach to improve his play

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield recognizes he needs to improve his reputation around the NFL. He’s taking one step towards accomplishing that, working with the coach who is credited with helping quarterback Patrick Mahomes become one of the best players in the NFL.

On the outs in Cleveland, Mayfield is looking for an opportunity to resurrect his career. Drafted with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, ahead of Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen, injuries and inconsistency have been major issues for the 6-foot-1 quarterback.

Baker Mayfield stats (career): 29-30 record, 14,125 yards, 92-56 TD-INT, 87.8 passer rating

With Deshaun Watson entrenched as the Browns starting quarterback, both Mayfield and the organization want a separation. While Cleveland is exploring trade possibilities, multiple factors are working against a potential deal.

One issue for teams is the financial ramifications of a deal. No general manager wants to absorb the $18.8 million cap hit that would come from Mayfield’s contract. Unless he’s willing to sign a new deal with void years to spread out the cap hit or the Browns cover part of his 2022 salary, a trade is unlikely.

It’s not the only issue NFL teams have with Mayfield. Some around the league believe the young quarterback needs to be humbled. These are just additional issues beyond the concerns regarding his subpar play.

However, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner is at least putting in the time to correct issues that could help him improve.

According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, Mayfield is currently working with Jeff Christensen to improve his mechanics and throwing motion. It’s notable because Christensen is credited with helping Mahomes develop into an All-Pro quarterback.

This isn’t to suggest that a few weeks spent with a quarterbacks coach will suddenly turn Mayfield into an NFL star. However, tweaking his footwork and throwing mechanism could help him get the football out quicker and improve his accuracy.

Baker Mayfield advanced stats (2021): 29 money throws (14th) 35.3% pressured completion percentage (32nd), 73.6% On-Target rate (27th)

At the very least, it’s a positive sign that Mayfield is committed to putting in the effort required to improve as a passer. He made it to the NFL by overcoming skepticism and odds, transforming from a walk-on quarterback in college to the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Ultimately, Mayfield will need to be patient. It appears a trade isn’t imminent and it’s clear NFL teams aren’t particularly high on his skill and personality. Whenever his next opportunity comes, Mayfield should view it as his last chance to prove he can be a starter.