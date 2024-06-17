Update provided on Atlanta Hawks plans with No. 1 pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks have been bandied about as a team that might move down in the upcoming NBA Draft. Atlanta surprisingly landed the top pick in the annual event after partaking in the play-in tournament this past season.

There is a major backdrop here for general manager Landry Fields and Co. are the futures of guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Both are said to be on the trade block following an ugly 36-win season.

Regardless of what happens with the two All-Stars mentioned above, the Hawks have a decision to make with the first selection in what is a weak class.

Fields talked about the Hawks’ draft plans on Monday. In doing so, he made it clear that a trade down from the top spot is likely not in the cards.

“I think we’re really excited by the draft. And the more that we uncover, like, we go, great, I’m glad we have No. 1. I keep joking around like I’m not giving it back. So, I think we’re in a really good position here. I’m excited about it, frankly.” Atlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields, via ESPN

Atlanta Hawks options with No. 1 pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Various reports indicate that the Hawks are high on three players with the top pick. That includes UConn big man Donovan Clingan as well as foreigners Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher.

Most recently, Atlanta has been linked more to Sarr than the other two. The 7-foot-1 French star plays both power forward and center. He’s seen as raw and athletic with a high level of upside. In a draft that is seen as weak from an overall perspective, it makes sense for Atlanta to have its pick of the litter with the No. 1 selection.