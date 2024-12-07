Will Atlanta Falcons bench quarterback Kirk Cousins amid losing streak?

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons have a tenuous hold on the NFC South.

Despite currently being in first place heading into Week 14’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Falcons are 6-6 after losing three straight games.

During the losing streak, quarterback Kirk Cousins hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass and has been picked off six times, including four in last Sunday’s four-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fans have been clamoring for a quarterback change amid Cousins’ struggles as first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. waits in the wings.

With the Falcons still in the playoff picture, will Atlanta pull the trigger and change starting quarterbacks in the last few weeks of the season?

Atlanta Falcons standing by starter Kirk Cousins

Even though Cousins has been scuffling the last few weeks, the Falcons are not looking to make a quarterback change.

According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, head coach Raheem Morris will continue to stick with Cousins.

“Around the league, other coaches have pointed out Morris’s steadiness and belief in the quarterback, knowing it’s never easy when you have a top draft pick sitting on the bench behind you,” Russini reports. “There is no denying Cousins played poorly last week, but the team isn’t listening to those clamoring for Michael Penix Jr. I’m told no internal discussions of a QB switch have happened at this point. Atlanta is showing faith in Cousins, particularly with the added motivation of facing his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, on Sunday.”

Russini points out things could change if the Falcons continue to slide, but for now, they’re standing behind Cousins.

On the season, Cousins has thrown for 3,052 yards, with 17 touchdowns and an NFL-leading 13 interceptions.

The Falcons are six-point road underdogs against the Vikings.

