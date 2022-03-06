Arizona Cardinals mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off yet another late-season meltdown under head coach Kliff Kingsbury. After starting the season 7-0, Arizona lost six of its final 10 regular-season games. The team was then blown out by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs.

More than anything, Arizona needs to find a way to draft better under general manager Steve Keim. He’s struggled in this aspect of the job over the past few years.

Before we get into our Arizona Cardinals mock draft, let’s check in on the selections they boast during the annual event in Las Vegas this coming spring.

2022 Arizona Cardinals draft picks

1st round: 23rd overall

2nd round: 55th overall

3rd round: 87th overall

6th round: 200th and 216th overall

7th round: 242nd, 257th and 259th overall

Arizona Cardinals mock draft: Overcoming recent struggles

Despite recently signing extensions, Kingsbury and Keim could very well be on the hot seat should Arizona struggle again in 2022. This team is set up to win now, but has fallen behind Los Angeles and San Francisco in the NFC West.

Heading into the draft, there’s multiple needs on the defensive side of the ball. That includes both edge pass rush and cornerback. Below, we address those needs and more in our initial Arizona Cardinals mock draft.

1st round, 23rd overall: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Chandler Jones is set to hit free agency and is unlikely to return to the desert. Meanwhile, future Hall of Fame edge rusher J.J. Watt is coming off yet another injury-plagued campaign. At 32, age and injuries seem to be catching up to Watt.

That’s why Arizona must target a young edge rusher in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Enter into the equation this talented pass rusher from Purdue. Karlaftis recorded 29 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in three seasons with the Boilermakers. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive end already boasts plus-level pass-rush technique and is seen as pro-ready. He’s also a perfect fit in Arizona’s scheme under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

2nd round, 55th overall: Kaiir Elam, cornerback, Florida

Coming off a combine performance in which he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, Elam’s athleticism continues to be on full display. It was something that defined his tremendous career with the Gators as a starter over the past two seasons. His ball skills and physicality are two other things that stand out on tape.

As for a fit with the Cardinals, they have an obvious need at corner opposite Byron Murphy. A fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Marco Wilson struggled big time as a rookie (120.8 passer rating when targeted). Going up against the likes of Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Trey Lance in the NFC West, Arizona simply needs more talent in its defensive backfield.

3rd round, 87th overall: Jalen Wydermyer, tight end, Texas A&M

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound tight end looked absolutely awesome running drills during the NFL Scouting Combine, including the gauntlet. This is no small thing given his size and previous success with Texas A&M (118 receptions, 1,468 yards, 16 TD in three seasons).

As for Arizona, the team traded for Zach Ertz last year and has been attempting to find Kyler Murray that go-to tight end. Adding Wydermyer to the mix would create a new dynamic for Arizona’s potentially dominant offense.

Rounding out the Arizona Cardinals mock draft

6th round, 200th overall: Tyler Allgeier, running back, BYU

6th round, 216th overall: Jermaine Waller, cornerback, Virginia Tech

7th round, 242nd overall: Charleston Rambo, wide receiver, Miami (F)

7th round, 257th overall: D’Eriq King, quarterback, Miami (F)

7th round, 259th overall: Zakoby McClain, linebacker, Auburn

