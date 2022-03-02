Cards extend GM Steve Keim, Kliff Kingsbury through 2027

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim welcomes new head coach Kliff Kingsbury during his introductory news conference on Jan. 9.Arizona Cardinals New Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury signed contract extensions through the 2027 season.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed by the team on Wednesday.

The Cardinals posted an 11-6 record in 2021 to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Arizona, however, dropped a 34-11 decision to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card round.

“The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team’s turnaround over the last three seasons,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization.”

Keim, 49, is heading into his 10th season as general manager of the Cardinals. He has been with the organization since 1999.

Kingsbury, 42, owns a 24-24-1 regular-season record during his three seasons with the team.

–Field Level Media