3 ways for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers to avert disaster in Week 6

Two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is coming off a dud of a performance as his Green Bay Packers lost to the New York Giants in London this past Sunday.

For Rodgers and the Packers, this defeat comes following a three-game winning streak. It also exposed the team as a pretender with the NFL season hitting the mid-October stretch.

Green Bay must now contend with a surprising New York Jets team at home in Week 6. Here’s a look at three ways the team can avert disaster and a 3-3 start to the campaign against a still-vastly inferior opponent

Green Bay Packers must limit mistakes on defense

Struggling New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones played a flawless game against Green Bay in Week 5, completing 21-of-27 passes for 217 yards without a touchdown or an interception. It was a stunning performance given Jones’ career trajectory and the Packers’ elite-level pass defense.

“I can’t name one thing for you right now. It seemed like some timely penalties gave them life on some drives, and you can’t do that in this league.” Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on team’s defensive performance in Week 5

Indeed, New York converted on 6-of-11 third-down opportunities. A total of four of their first downs came via penalties on the Packers’ defense. That’s troubling. It’s not that Jones played terrific football. He managed the game perfectly as the Giants outscored Green Bay 17-2 in the second half. Without those penalties, the game would have likely turned out differently.

Aaron Rodgers has to trust Romeo Doubs more

There were plenty of times that Rodgers could’ve trusted Doubs Sunday against the Giants. That is to say, go with the higher-percentage pass rather than forcing the ball. All said, the rookie from Nevada caught just 3-of-5 passes for 29 yards. Veteran Randall Cobb was targeted 13 times, coming down with just even catches for 99 yards.

Rodgers spoke about how his young receivers struggled during the preseason. But for Doubs, the advanced stats thus far during the regular year tell us a different story.

Romeo Doubs stats: 76% catch rate, 118.9 QB rating when targeted Randall Cobb stats: 68% catch rate, 83.6 QB rating when targeted

We fully understand that Rodgers has a built-in relationship with Cobb. The two have been teammates for eons. But it’s now time to target the more-dynamic pass-catcher more. Going up against a vastly improved Jets secondary on Sunday, that will be key.

Green Bay Packers test their luck with Zach Wilson

The Green Bay Packers’ pass defense has not been as good through five games this season as we saw during the 2021 campaign. In fact, it is yielding a 72.9% completion mark and 100.2 QB rating through the air. A breakout star last year, Rasul Douglas is giving up an 81% completion and 102.6 rating when targeted. All-everything corner Jaire Alexander has been in and out of the lineup. But he continues to play at a high level when on the field.

Either way, the Packers must force Zach Wilson to beat them in the passing game. That is to say, stack the box against NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Breece Hall. The youngster has been absolutely dynamic through the first five games of his career.

Breece Hall stats (2022): 275 rushhing yards, 17 receptions, 213 yards, 3 TD, 488 total yards, 6.7 yards per touch

Not only does Green Bay need to account for Hall in the running game, he’s a major threat through the air. Last week’s 79-yard touchdown catch is a prime example of this. In order for the Packers to avert disaster, accounting for Hall while making Wilson beat them in the passing game is going to be key.